'Not looking good': Iconic club calls crisis meeting

HOPES the iconic Gladstone Bowls Club was coming back from the brink are crumbling, with another crisis meeting called this month.

Members will vote on the best way forward for the financially struggling club on July 22.

Insolvency isn't a topic Gladstone RSL Bowls and Citizens Club secretary Terry Boyd wants to consider, but he says, in recent times, it's become a concern.

Mr Boyd said the challenges follow almost 12months of declining membership, visitors and struggles to pay bills.

"The problem is we don't want to be behind the eight ball or trading while insolvent - we're not insolvent yet - but it's not looking good,” he said.

A number of proposals will be put forward to members of the 78-year-old club, in a bid to save money and attract more people.

A recent shining light for the bowls club is its new events coordinator, Sue Wilson, who is two weeks into the job and busy arranging events at the club, including a superhero- themed bowls day and a ladies luncheon and day on the green.

"We've had a mass exodus of residents in the past few years, and lots of them were our bowlers,” Ms Wilson said.

Mr Boyd said the financial position of Gladstone's club was a "phenomenon not unique to our region” with bowls clubs across the state struggling.

"About one third of bowls clubs in Queensland would be swimming along merrily, another third are treading along carefully and the other third are in dire financial straits,” he said.

"We're in the second tier.”