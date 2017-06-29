Not just cruise ships helping to boost Gladstone's economy

Charter business is helping the Gladstone economy. Businessmen from Brisbane about to depart on the M.V. Iron Joy.

NEXT time you are heading down to East Shores, have a look at O'Connell Wharf and you'll see up to five charter boats.

With the fishing charter season running from March to December and boats taking between 12 and 20 people on each trip this equals plenty of people coming to town.

Gladstone Councillor Glenn Churchill, who was recently at the wharf to greet a group of business people from Brisbane, explained how beneficial this migration into town was.

"These guys often come to town a day or two before starting their charter, stay in our hotels, stock up from our shops and eat out in our resturants,” Cr Churchill said.

Anita Benn is from the MV Iron Joy, a charter boat that she operates with her husband Rob who is a third generation operator. These days its not just about the fishing as much as experiencing all the region has to offer. She said people are interested in the reef, whale watching and even explorer Matthew Flinders recently.

"There are people who make this their annual holiday, bring their caravans and while the blokes go fishing, the girls stay around town,” she said.

"It's not just fish that are caught on our charters,” Anita laughed. "One day a guy lost his brand new rod overboard and it was reeled in from the deep later that day by another angler.”

Mike Richards