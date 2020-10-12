‘Not if, when’: Council’s natural disaster warning

UNDERWATER: Dawson Rd was flooding this morning as the aftermath of X Cyclone Debbie swept through the Gladstone Region.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is urging residents to take the necessary steps in order to prepare for extreme weather and natural disasters this summer.

GRC said in a statement it encouraged residents to think about how they can prepare ahead of the summer months by participating in Get Ready Week 2020, running from 12-18 October.

In the past decade, Queensland has been impacted by more than 80 significant natural disaster

events, resulting in tragic loss of life and more than $15.7 billion in damage to public infrastructure.

GRC said with Queensland the most vulnerable state in Australia to natural disasters, it was incredibly important residents took steps to prepare.

Gladstone region Acting Mayor Kahn Goodluck said recent history showed Queenslanders could face catastrophic bushfires one month and unprecedented flooding the next.

“When it comes to extreme weather events in Queensland, it’s not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’,” Cr Goodluck said.

“Having a ‘What-if’ plan could be the difference between staying safe or putting yourself and your family in danger.

“There are plenty of online resources available about disaster preparation and weather events on the Get Ready Queensland website.”

Cr Goodluck said Council’s RegionWatch website was also a valuable resource where community members could access live updates from multiple sources.

“RegionWatch highlights road conditions, roadworks, Bureau of Meteorology weather warnings, power outages, flood cameras, school closures from the Department of Education and emergency bulletins from Council’s disaster management system,” he said.

For more information on how you can be prepared, visit HERE.

Visit HEREto access Council’s RegionWatch website.