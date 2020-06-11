Menu
‘Not human’: dad stuns with shredded rig

11th Jun 2020 5:17 AM

 

A 48-year-old dad of three has stunned Australia with his superhuman fitness after entering the Big Brother house on Wednesday night.

Soobong was eliminated by his housemates only hours after intruding on the show, but not before he ripped off his shirt and showed some tricks that could intimidate even the biggest gym junkie.

"Fitness is my best asset, definitely," he said while planking between two rocks and doing push-up handstands in a prerecorded package.

"I haven't lost my six pack since I was 17 years old. Well, (it's an) eight pack."

Jealous?
Inside the mansion, the truck driver impressed his fellow contestants by doing pull-ups on a bar with just one finger. He then showed off his impressive agility with Spider-Man push-ups, handstand push-ups and tri dips on a chair.

"Look at his rig. He's shredded as," fellow housemate Dan said, labelling the dad "not human". "He is wild. He is strong and he is going to be good at every challenge."

Quick sweat sesh.
"I want to be the Terminator. I want to show them this guy is not a normal guy. He is a weapon," the fit father-of-three said.

Soobong - who lives in a van - was put up for elimination alongside Marissa and other new arrival Hannah. After just a few hours inside, he was evicted when 12 housemates voted him out.

Big Brother continues Sunday on Seven.

Originally published as 'Not human': dad stuns with shredded rig

Do you even lift, bro?
Who needs a gym membership?
Easy breezy.
When the world is your gym.
