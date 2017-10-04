'Not good enough': Tough time for Gladstone's aspiring apprentices

THE daunting feeling of not knowing what employment lies ahead is one Josh Hill knows well.

The 20-year-old was faced with the challenge three years ago when he was let go by a contractor with whom he started his electrical apprenticeship.

But Mr Hill said he got lucky when he signed up to Gladstone Area Group Apprentices Limited and within a month was hired by Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Aspiring tradespeople are faced with a tougher challenge now, with Gladstone's major industries hiring fewer than five apprentices a year.

Lashing out against "multinationals" spending less on training, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said "it isn't good enough".

With Queensland Labor Senator Doug Cameron by his side during a tour of GAGAL yesterday, Mr Butcher confirmed raising apprenticeship numbers would be one promisefor the looming state election.

"I did my apprenticeship with my twin brother at the Gladstone Power Station back in the day," he said.

Mr Butcher said he was one of about 40 apprentices.

"Now we see companies that employ up to 1000 people in Gladstone and their apprentice intake is four or five people, it's not good enough," he said.

Trade unionist Mr Cameron said more funding was needed for group training organisations such as GAGAL.

He said Labor would invest $100 million to revitalise TAFE campuses in regional and outer metropolitan areas.

"Labor will make TAFE the centrepiece of our training system again, ensuring that two-thirds of all Commonwealth VET funding goes to TAFE," he said.

Once a fitter and machinist, he said employment opportunities for youth a major issue Gladstone residents told him about during his overnight visit.

He said the number of apprentices and trainees had dropped by 1771 in the Flynn electorate, which includes Gladstone, since 2012.

"We want to get more young people in because it's good for them, it's good for the economy, it's good for business," he said.

"Apprenticeships are really important and we want to invest in them for the future."

For GAGAL chief executive Leigh Zimmerlie the visit was another opportunity to spruik her ideas about helping apprentices gain employment.

Ms Zimmerlie said without incentives for businesses to hire apprentices, the nation would suffer a skills shortage in years to come.