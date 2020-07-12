‘Not going to help’: Mum took illegal drugs to treat anxiety

IN COURT: A Gladstone mum told police she used cannabis to treat her anxiety. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

A GLADSTONE mum told police she smoked cannabis to help with her anxiety, a court was told.

Jamie Renee Bourke, 33, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possess utensils and possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told on April 21 police attended a Sun Valley address for an unrelated matter when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and saw drug utensils in plain sight.

Bourke told police the property belonged to her; namely two bowls which she used to mix cannabis and tobacco, a waterpipe which she used to smoke cannabis and a grinder which she used to cut up cannabis.

The court was told police also located 1.9g of a green leafy material which Bourke told police was cannabis which belonged to her, which she said helped with her anxiety.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said the single mother of three didn’t want to use drugs again as she was aware of the risk she was subjecting her children to.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O’Shea told Bourke she needed to get off the drugs.

“It’s not going to help you in the long run,” she said.

Bourke was convicted and fined $350.