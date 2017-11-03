'Not going back': SSM video clash backfires for real estate worker

A SAME-SEX marriage supporter has given up her job after feeling too "uncomfortable" to return to work.

Courtney Griffiths, 25, copped a lot of criticism this week after she posted a video of her confronting a small group of 'You Can Say 'No'' campaigners on the side of a Gladstone road.

Her video captured what can only be described as a clash between two very strong ideals - whether or not same-sex couples should be allowed to legally get married or not.

And in a twist of fate, the vote purposed with reaching a decision that would take into account every voter's stance, has done the opposite, with some going as far as to say it has brought out the worst in Australians.

In an ironic twist, the passionate same-sex marriage supporter will not be returning to her job at Ray White Gladstone on the same day the postal plebiscite comes to an end.

Ms Griffiths, the now-former sales administrator at Ray White Gladstone made the decision not to return to her job this morning after several heated discussions transpired with her boss yesterday afternoon.

When first asked why, she simply said "I got made to feel uncomfortable to the point where I am not going back."

The young mother who is currently pregnant with her second son, said her boss pulled her aside at work yesterday to have "a quick chat" about the article published on The Observer website and Facebook Page.

"He told me 'I've seen the video'," Ms Griffiths said.

"He said he'd seen the comments about the video that said I was 'abusive' and 'violent' and pretty much summed it up as not being good for business."

She said the main point her boss had been concerned about was the level of swearing in the video but argued that she swore at work "all the time with no problem".

"If (people are) more concerned about the swearing in the video than the racist slurs, then that's not my problem, it's not the point," she said.

And as bad as that may have been, things escalated when, according to Ms Griffiths, when a complaint was made to Ray White Gladstone in relation to the video post and the story on The Observer's website.

Ms Griffiths said Ms Stewart was one of the many who had expressed her outrage at the video, publicly on Facebook.

"(The manager) identified her in our discussion, and I could see her profile photo on the IPad he was holding in the meeting," Ms Griffiths said.

"He tried to get me to retract the video and/or apologise and when I refused to, he got rather upset.

"I said to (the manager) on the way out that 'if that's the way you feel I won't be coming in tomorrow' ... I think they're expecting me to come back and beg for my job back ... But on principal I absolutely won't."

Ms Griffiths said if she had known the end result she would have 'absolutely still done this'.

"There's nothing I regret. It's very unfair that I've been made to feel this way, but it is what it is."

"At the end of the day, I have my beliefs and that's something I won't compromise for a job."

The mum defended her video that has had more than 1300 views, saying she only took it as a safety precaution and only posted it on social media after the accusations she copped in the curbside confrontation.

"I took it in case they came back and said something happened that didn't or in case they became violent," she said.

"There's no way in hell I'd ever change my viewpoint and that's because I'm hopeful my sons grow up in a better world that we are in at the moment.

"How do they ('No' voters) justify an argument that is purely hate-based literature pointed toward fearmongering? It's not really awareness."

Ms Griffiths said that while she knew there would be backlash, she had not been prepared for how "low people were willing to stoop".

"I wasn't prepared for a fight that came that petty ... It astounds me the fact that they went and dug up where I worked and then complained to my boss about something completely unrelated to work," she said.

"(The manager) said it had all come as a direct result of my place of work being publicly stated on my Facebook profile, but I don't understand because, had they googled me, they would've found my personal profile on the Ray White Gladstone website.

"They pride themselves as being a family business, and fair enough they may have other values, but it comes down to how in a small town, reputation is everything."

Ms Griffiths said she had given notice that she would be leaving her job two weeks ago and was currently in her second-last week.

She said she was only required to give one week's notice but gave three so she could help train her replacement.

Ray White Gladstone has been contacted for comment.