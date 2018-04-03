Not-for-profit Legacy needs more volunteers

SANDRA Alexander's husband, Graham was conscripted into the Vietnam War in 1967 when he was 21 years old.

The couple met at a Bundaberg department store called Wypers, when they both worked there as teenagers.

"I was in the gardening (section) and he was in the groceries, and he used to throw rotten potatoes at me," she laughed.

Sandra married Graham at the Methodist Church in Bundaberg just months before he left for Vietnam.

Graham served in Vietnam until 1968, and while he was away, Sandra lived with her parents, anxiously watching the TV for reports on the war.

"It (was) very lonely," she said of that time.

Graham came back from the war, and on his return, the couple moved to Gladstone for work.

They had three children and Graham went on to become president of Gladstone's RSL for about 18 years.

He died about 10 years ago.

"It's been a lonely time, (since) but the years go so fast," Sandra said.

She spent Easter Sunday at home, resting after suffering a broken shoulder.

Sandra has been involved with not-for-profit organisation Legacy for many years.

The organisation was set up 95 years ago to help war widows access pensions and other entitlements, and to provide them with social supports.

Sandra attended Legacy luncheons when her husband was alive but now, with her mobility restricted, she said what sought most from Legacy was social calls rather than a phone call - "even if it's just for 10 minutes".

Legacy has struggled to find volunteers in Gladstone to provide social support to widows such as Sandra.

In the lead-up to ANZAC Day, Legacy is putting the call out for volunteers (known as Legatees) to support 137 war widows in the Gladstone region.

Think you could help?

For information about becoming a Legatee, call 49224010, email admin@ legacyrockhampton.org.au or visit legacy.com.au/Legatees.