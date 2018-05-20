HELP NEEDED: Volunteers rally to visit Gladstone war widows

Rockhampton Legacy community services officer Sharon Kneen (left) and Legatee Kel Davey travel to Gladstone to support the city's war widows.

Rockhampton Legacy community services officer Sharon Kneen (left) and Legatee Kel Davey travel to Gladstone to support the city's war widows. Mike Richards GLA210418LECY

IN THE lead-up to Anzac Day, not-for-profit organisation Legacy was desperately seeking more volunteers to help with support duties in the Gladstone region.

Legacy was set up 95 years ago to help war widows access pensions and other entitlements, and to provide them with social supports such as visits.

Before Anzac Day, the organisation had one volunteer based in Rockhampton, Kel Davey, who was driving to Gladstone on a regular basis.

Since then, Legacy has been contacted by six potential volunteers eager to help out.

Mary Scully, staff member at Legacy Rockhampton, said they only needed to undergo an induction and some training and then they would be ready to go.

"It will be a wonderful thing for our widows to be supported," she said.

The organisation is now planning to set up social programs in Gladstone in the coming months.

Gladstone woman Sandra Alexander's husband Graham fought in the Vietnam War after being conscripted at 21.

He died about 10 years ago.

"It's been a lonely time, (since) but the years go so fast," Sandra said.

Sandra attended Legacy luncheons when her husband was alive but now, with her mobility restricted, she said what sought most from Legacy was social calls rather than a phone call - "even if it's just for 10 minutes".

Think you could help?

For information about becoming a Legatee, call 4922 4010, email admin@legacyrockhampton.org.au or visit legacy.com.au/Legatees