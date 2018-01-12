'Not favourable': Council cops criticism for car park plan

A NUMBER of boaties and tourists have rejected a potential solution to Seventeen Seventy's crowded boat ramp car park saying it would rob drivers of ocean views and planned parking spaces are too small.

The Gladstone Regional Council has released its draft plan for a proposed upgrade of the car park to add 27 more spaces. The draft plan includes a re-alignment of Captain Cook Dr to direct it behind the car park.

Completing consultation on behalf of the council, Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill secretary of radio operations Josie Meng has handed out flyers, hosted an open day and spoken with tourists to gain feedback on the plan.

She said the response was "not favourable" for the council's proposal.

CAR PARK BLUES: Gladstone Regional Council's draft proposed plan for a new car park at the Seventeen Seventy boat ramp. Tegan Annett

While the draft plan is not to scale, Ms Meng said fishermen worried the new parking spaces looked too small for double or tri-axle trailers to manoeuvre around. She said last week of the 110 cars and trailers parked in the area about half were double or tri-axle trailers. "Some tourists are disappointed (the road re-alignment) means drivers won't get to see the water until they're at the Seventeen Seventy Tree Bar too," she said.

Ms Meng recommended negotiations with the Department of National Parks to gain some land for the new car park.

"We're mindful about our environment and the national park but we're only going to get one opportunity to get this right, and we need to look at getting more land there so the community and tourists can continue to enjoy the area," she said.

She said some locals wanted other projects prioritised, including lengthening walkways.

In a letter sent to business operators near the boat ramp and the owners of the marina, the council said it was in the process of developing a final design.

"Council wishes to ensure the needs of the boat ramp/ car park users are met but acknowledges we may be unable to meet everyone's expectations due to site and/or budget restrictions," it said.

VMR Round Hill will present the feedback to the council next month.

The council will host a public meeting in March.