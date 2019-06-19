'Not fair': Thieves target business for second time in weeks

HAD A GUTFUL: Evo Portables owner Mark Higgins shows off some of the damage at his Gladstone business in South Trees Rd following a second break-in in just three weeks.

FOR the second time in three weeks brazen thieves have targeted a Gladstone business, stealing more than $10,000 of equipment.

Evo Portables owner Mark Higgins is still confused about how the thieves broke in through the business's back toilet window, which has iron bars on the outside of it for security.

Mr Higgins said someone entered the South Trees business on the weekend via the toilet and broke locks on the back door to remove equipment.

"It's not a good feeling and everyone was really flat on Monday because of the break-in by the thieves,” Mr Higgins said.

"It set us back a day of work because we had to get the police out here to investigate and do the forensics of it.

"I got angry when I saw it and it's just not fair.

"We are a family business and everyone puts in their blood, sweat and tears workinghere and it's frustrating.”

Welders, tools and batteries for grinders and other tools were stolen from the work site.

"Some of our guys have bought heir own tools and they went missing and the apprentice had some of his tools taken,” Mr Higgins said.

"I just hope the police are able to catch these people because enough is enough with the break-ins around this town at the moment.”

The business was targeted last month, too, when a trailer was stolen.

"They took insulated panels that we use for our portable building business, steel from out the back and our work trailer,” Mr Higgins said.

"We put on Facebook if anyone had seen our trailer and we got a response it was seen at the Toolooa Bends boat ramp.

"Unfortunately the trailer wasn't there, just the A-frame that had been cut from it and left there.”

A Queensland Police spokesperson said investigations into the break-in were continuing and no one had been charged.