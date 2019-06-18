'Not even': Seagulls coach blows whistle on referees

Tannum's Kale Young was sent to the sin bin in his team's defeat to Gladstone Brothers in round 1.

TANNUM Seagulls coach Steve Gerhmann has questioned the quality of refereeing after his team lost 38-12 against Past Brothers.

Gerhmann said the officiating standard was not good enough.

"There's only so many things I can say but it's just not even," he said.

"We need a fair shot to be able to compete and it's not happening."

He cited problems from previous seasons where referees were "not able to control the game".

"They go too far or they let too much go," he said. "They're not getting the support they need to be able to do their job properly," he said.

Gehrmann said the availability of players also affected their on-field performance.

"We had to run some reserve graders (Saturday night) after they have played a full game," he said.

President of the Gladstone Rugby League Referees' Association Cameron Shearer refused to respond directly to Gerhmann's comments.

"My response to that is anyone is welcome to come along and give refereeing a go," Shearer said.

He said the clubs have been aware of a referee shortage for the past three seasons.

"We are always looking for more referees, especially that are capable of refereeing in the senior grades," Shearer said.

"However, we get very few adults at our referee courses."

Past Brothers head coach Danny Blair said he was happy with the performance of his players.

"The guys went out there and executed (the game plan) pretty well," he said.

Man of the match went to Jayke Collins who scored two tries and kicked two goals.

"He (Collins) finished the season really well last year and it looks like he's ready to kick off a cracking season," Blair said.

Captain Ken Kelliher also scored three tries of his own.

"He really had a good performance from front row for us," he said.

Reserve players Ashtyn Lindeberg and Jesse Ingham were called up last minute to fill in at five-eigth and half back respectively for Brothers.

"They really stepped up for us and let us around the field," he said.

In the other match of the round, the Wallaby's were no match for the Valley Diehards losing 52-4.

Valleys head coach Russell O'Dwyer said despite a slow start, he was happy with his team's defence.

"They only scored one try against us, so I'm really happy about that," he said.

Despite the high score line, Russell said it's was not indicative on how competitive the match was.

"Even though we scored a few tries against them, they just played all night," he Russell said.

"That's what Wallaby's do - they just keep coming and coming."

Wallaby's head coach Norm Horan said there were some positives from the match.

"Our first 20 minutes (of the game) was really good - we competed well," Horan said.

The Calliope Roosters were on a bye this round and will open their season next week.