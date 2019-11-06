Not all doom and gloom for business

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates from Steve’s Barber shop, alongside Brenton Delise, says the business owners are holding faith in this tough drought.

CAUTIOUS optimism is the common feeling among business owners in the midst of economic downturn and drought.

New research from American Express' Economy of Shopping Small: The Future of Small Business report has found that 77 per cent of Australian regional consumers believe that small businesses in their local area are doing it tough, with 83 per cent of small business owners stating they are satisfied with life as a small-business owner.

Kyrin Vea-Vea has operated Biloela Dollars and Sense on Callide Street since 2004.

"The obvious factors are the drought and the economic downturn and that affects the local jobs which flows onto spending money for our sales," Ms Vea-Vea said.

"The trends change every few years through drought and changing government which affect sales.

"This time the drought has impacted more than any previous year."

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates admitted that it was always going to be tough for small business owners, regardless of the climate, and that financial fluctuations were sharper in communities like Biloela where business was more reliant on local spending.

"I can fluctuate 50% week to week personally and that's been every year for the past 18 years," Mr Bates said.

"The main thing we, as business owners, want to get through to people in communities like Biloela is that they need to use the services they have or they'll lose them.

"If you don't support local business or local endeavour, the next time you go to buy something it might not be there and you'll complain you have to go out of town and buy online.

"First and foremost check what's in your home town first and support the people that are supporting you."

It's not all a picture of doom and gloom, according to Mr Bates with the recent opening of the Biloela Hotel and the pending instalment of Crazy Clarks a positive sign of things to come for the region.

"There's cautious optimism and more confidence heading into the warmer months among business operators," Mr Bates said.

"Anytime a new business opens is a great thing.

"Some have changed hands and others have closed and lately it's had a lot to do with retirement."