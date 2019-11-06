Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates from Steve’s Barber shop, alongside Brenton Delise, says the business owners are holding faith in this tough drought.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK: Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates from Steve’s Barber shop, alongside Brenton Delise, says the business owners are holding faith in this tough drought.
Business

Not all doom and gloom for business

Aaron Goodwin
6th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAUTIOUS optimism is the common feeling among business owners in the midst of economic downturn and drought.

New research from American Express' Economy of Shopping Small: The Future of Small Business report has found that 77 per cent of Australian regional consumers believe that small businesses in their local area are doing it tough, with 83 per cent of small business owners stating they are satisfied with life as a small-business owner.

Kyrin Vea-Vea has operated Biloela Dollars and Sense on Callide Street since 2004.

"The obvious factors are the drought and the economic downturn and that affects the local jobs which flows onto spending money for our sales," Ms Vea-Vea said.

"The trends change every few years through drought and changing government which affect sales.

"This time the drought has impacted more than any previous year."

Callide Dawson Chamber of Commerce president Steve Bates admitted that it was always going to be tough for small business owners, regardless of the climate, and that financial fluctuations were sharper in communities like Biloela where business was more reliant on local spending.

"I can fluctuate 50% week to week personally and that's been every year for the past 18 years," Mr Bates said.

"The main thing we, as business owners, want to get through to people in communities like Biloela is that they need to use the services they have or they'll lose them.

"If you don't support local business or local endeavour, the next time you go to buy something it might not be there and you'll complain you have to go out of town and buy online.

"First and foremost check what's in your home town first and support the people that are supporting you."

It's not all a picture of doom and gloom, according to Mr Bates with the recent opening of the Biloela Hotel and the pending instalment of Crazy Clarks a positive sign of things to come for the region.

"There's cautious optimism and more confidence heading into the warmer months among business operators," Mr Bates said.

"Anytime a new business opens is a great thing.

"Some have changed hands and others have closed and lately it's had a lot to do with retirement."

More Stories

biloela chamber of commer biloela small business gladstone chamber of commerce and industry gladstone small businesses local small business rural business
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 20 people/companies listed to appear in court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 20 people/companies listed to appear in court...

        News EACH day, a number of people and companies appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        Authority cracks down on GAWB's confidentiality claims

        premium_icon Authority cracks down on GAWB's confidentiality claims

        News INFORMATION initially redacted in a report about future pricing for GAWB's...

        Council approves Christmas and New Year opening hours

        premium_icon Council approves Christmas and New Year opening hours

        News Council has approved a list of its venue and facility opening hours for the...

        ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        premium_icon ‘We’re frightened’: Captain Creek firey speaks out

        News A FORMER Captain Creek rural firefighter says Queensland Fire and Emergency...