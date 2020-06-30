‘Not again’: Minister’s fear protesters may derail election

A sight Mine’s minister Anthony Lynham would rather not see again. The Commercial Hotel Clermont, during the Protest of the Bob Brown led Anti Adani Convoy, on the Herschel St near the show grounds, Clermont, on Saturday April 27th, 2019 (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

A sight Mine’s minister Anthony Lynham would rather not see again. The Commercial Hotel Clermont, during the Protest of the Bob Brown led Anti Adani Convoy, on the Herschel St near the show grounds, Clermont, on Saturday April 27th, 2019 (Image AAP/Steve Pohlner)

“WELL that worked well last time,” Queensland Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham said facetiously when asked for his thoughts on rumblings anti-coal protesters planned to return to mining regions in Central Queensland post COVID-19 movement restrictions.

“It just welded a conservative government into power,” he continued.

Minister for Natural Resources Dr Anthony Lynham . (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

The “last time” he was citing was most likely the #StopAdani convoy which rolled into Clermont in the months heading into the 2019 Federal Election which some argue pushed voters further towards the conservative government.

Dr Lynham feared a repeat leading into October’s State Election may jeopardise any significant move towards renewables in the near future.

“The same thing will happen again. It didn’t work last time, it won’t work this time,” he said.

“You want a safe, sure, steady hand and a pragmatic approach (towards renewables).

“We are the only party that will get Queensland to renewable energy.

“If you have the LNP, they don’t want it.

“If you have The Greens, they’ll go 100 per cent far too rapidly and they’ll have no reliability … and they will have the population against them in a millisecond.

Labor campaign volunteer on Rockhampton's doorstep had a message for the Stop Adani Convoy last April.

“We’re the only ones that are going to do it in a sensible, pragmatic fashion.”

If some of that sentiment sounds familiar, that’s because you have probably heard it before.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said on the anniversary of the #StopAdani convoy in May, she would welcome their return.

“They are welcome to visit Central Queensland any time before the Queensland state election and they should expect the same receptions as they did during the federal election,” Ms Landry said.

Online group Galilee Blockade, with nore than 54,000 followers, made a post this morning, it read; “Adani are slowly but surely destroying Aboriginal land with a coal railway and roads for mining vehicles. With COVID restrictions easing it’s time again for DIRECT ACTION.”

The group also recently crowd-funded more than $15,000 to get contractors “out of bed with Adani”.

The entirety of that funding was matched by an anonymous donor meaning there is an extra $30,000 in the anti-coal group’s kitty.

Frontline Action on Coal with a camp established in the Galilee Basin also issued a “red alert” yesterday urging members to get “yourselves and your local groups ready to head to Central QLD.”