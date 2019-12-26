Not again folks, Gold Cup washed out

TO NO AVAIL: Wet weather has delayed the traditional Calliope Jockey Club Boxing Day Races to be likely rescheduled for January 11.

HORSE RACING: For the second successive year, the Calliope Jockey Club Gold Cup Races were cancelled because of storms.

It would have been the 108th race on Thursday but event organiser Judith Hughes said a decision was made in the morning after 50mm fell during the ill-timed but welcomed Christmas night storms.

“The track was not deemed dangerous, but with the prospect of more rain and trainers travelling from afar and leaving early, we needed to make a decision early,” Hughes she said.

“Safety was our first priority.”

A lot of preparation was put into making this event one of the best yet, but a reschedule date is likely to be January 11.

“Yes the rain was much needed but I feel for you and your little band of helpers who put in so much effort,” respected long-time race caller Tony McMahon said.

He also said Hughes and her team had set a standard in terms of communication and organisation that other clubs could follow.

The most-recent Gold Cup event was on June 29 at after last year’s washout.