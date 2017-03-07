30°
News

'Not a holiday': Mayor's $3k India trip for Adani jobs

Sarah Barnham
| 7th Mar 2017 12:06 PM
Cr Burnett said he wanted to make it clear - the approximately $3000 trip that would see him, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and five other regional city mayors - meet with the Indian mining giant's chairman Gautam Adani, was no holiday.
Cr Burnett said he wanted to make it clear - the approximately $3000 trip that would see him, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and five other regional city mayors - meet with the Indian mining giant's chairman Gautam Adani, was no holiday. contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HE MIGHT have a fear of flying, but it's been decided - the Gladstone Regional Mayor will jet set to India next month to fight for Gladstone's involvement in Adani's proposed Queensland mega mine.

While it was decided among councillors in today's general meeting, councillor Matt Burnett said he already had all the "jabs, needles and medication" necessary for the business trip.

Cr Burnett said he wanted to make it clear - the approximately $3000 trip that would see him, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and five other regional city mayors - meet with the Indian mining giant's chairman Gautam Adani, was no holiday.

"I just started taking the malaria tablets and let me tell you that's not a fun time," he said.

"But I am seeing it as an opportunity to show Adani what Gladstone has to offer - which I believe are some of the best engineering and exporting services in the world, through local trades and business and the port."

In the meeting, councillors acknowledged the Gladstone community wasn't entirely on-board with the idea, to which deputy mayor Chris Trevor said "ignore the nay-sayers, and do what's best for the town".

"I know personally that our mayor has a fear of flying, so this was not a decision that came lightly for him," Cr Trevor said.

"But you are stepping up for the Gladstone region in a big way."

Cr Peter Masters said it "just wouldn't sit right with him" if Gladstone was to miss out on the opportunity, while mayors of Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton attended.

Cr Glenn Churchill also threw in his two cents, and said the mayor should use the opportunity to convince Mr Adani to rethink his choice to build the rail further south, closer to Gladstone.

"We don't want to see it pushed up north," he said.

"We have all the best facilities right here - exporting, infrastructure, support and all of the rest.

"Try and see if you can convince him to pay a visit down our way to see what we have here," Cr Churchill said, donning a cheeky smile.

During the trip Cr Burnett will pay a visit to the world's largest solar farm, and it would only benefitGladstone.

"Over the years, and currently we have had many development applications for a solar farm right here in Gladstone, this trip could also provide further insight into that," he said.

Cr PJ Sobhanian said he was surprised at how little the amount was for a trip overseas, and even joked whether the mayor was "rowing there himself".

"We should be thanking the mayor for the decision he has made, it really is in the best interest for Gladstone, jobs and the economy," he said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adani editors picks gladstone india mayor

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Buyer heaven as Gladstone land values suffer massive drop

Buyer heaven as Gladstone land values suffer massive drop

The Valuer-General's office has revealed that the overall percentage of Gladstone's land values have decreased 20.6%

Ratepayers reminded to pay bill before deadline

Matt Burnett, Mayor of the Gladstone region

Ratepayers have been reminded of the payment deadline

Heavyweights to 'make Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

Four Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work for locals.

FOUR huge-name heavyweights form taskforce to secure projects.

Miner to sue coal giant $2.5m after alleged freak event

open cut coal mine. a mechanical shovel loads coal into a truck at the peak downs open cut coal mine. owned by bhp billiton mitsubishi alliance, near moranbah, queensland. - generic. coal, open cut, mines, mining, coal truck, big truck, drag line, fuel, fossil fuel, exports, environment. Monday 21 mar 05 afr SPECIALX 34916 Photo by Robert Rough

MINER claims he will never fully recover from the alleged ordeal.

Local Partners

Heavyweights to 'make Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

FOUR huge-name heavyweights of Gladstone's industry and business community are forming a taskforce to secure major projects.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Can you help solve the N.L. Wills mystery?

One Man's Passion: The N. L. Wills Collection.

The identity of mystery artist needs solving.

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

New Mary Poppins looks incredible

The first look at the Emily Blunt-led Mary Poppins is getting everyone excited

Margot Robbie lands another huge role

Actress Margot Robbie poses for photographers upon arrival at the European Premiere of Suicide Squad, at a central London cinema in Leicester Square, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2016.

AUSSIE actress is one of the hottest stars in Hollywood right now.

Kressley spills on Trump stoush

Carson Kressley pictured after his elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

CARSON Kressley opens up about Donald’s bitter stoush with Arnie.

‘Are you kidding me Channel 7?’

They literally ended the episode mid-sentence.

Why viewers are fuming over Bride and Prejudice.

Married At First Sight bride confronts sleazy groom

Cheryl confronts Andrew after finding out he trashed her behind her back.

Cheryl found out Andrew had been trashing her behind her back.

Fiery cousins lose MKR cook-off

Caitie and Demi won the sudden death cook-off and are into the next round of MKR, which begins tomorrow.

Lama and Sarah eliminated after losing cook-off to Caitie and Demi.

Record-breaking Adele driven batty by Brisbane's bugs

Adele performs at The Gabba

“They’re everywhere. They’re all trying to kill me,’’ Adele screams

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

A GREAT FIND!!!

8/15 Roberts Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $85,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for 8/15 Roberts Street South Gladstone where YOU will be able to enjoy a carefree lifestyle...

Spacious Family Home with a Pool!!!

30 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley 4680

House 4 1 3 AUCTION

Situated in the family friendly suburb of Sun Valley, we are proud to present to you 30 Sun Valley Road. Set back from the street on a fully fenced 607m2(approx.)...

High-set Investment or Starter Home!

20 Campbell Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This home would suit anyone looking to enter the market, whether as a first home or investment property. It's been well looked after and presents immaculately.

ENTER THE PROPERTY MARKET TODAY

28 Drynan Drive, Calliope 4680

House 3 1 1 $139,000

This neat and tidy solid home sits elevated on the block, tucked away from the road behind the privacy hedge. The light filled living area leads you through to the...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 Price Upon...

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

GREAT VALUE BUYING!

27 Camille Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $229,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 27 Camille Street, Clinton to the market! If you are a first home buyer or an investor wanting to take advantage of...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

Prime Industrial Land in South Gladstone

9 Ganley Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial 2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space ... $250,000 plus...

2,484m2 compacted and fully fenced Wide Street Access Vacant Possession Excellent space to store/park large machinery. Design and construct your new premises For...

THE ULTIMATE RURAL LIFESTYLE....FULLY FUNCTIONAL SHED....DON&#39;T MISS THE AUCTION!

31 Plimsoll Court, Tannum Sands 4680

House 3 2 6 AUCTION

If you have been finding it difficult to find the perfect property to suit the lifestyle you have been dreaming of, then this just may be what you have been...

Buyer heaven as Gladstone land values suffer massive drop

Land valuations have dropped a lot.

The Valuer-General's office has revealed that Gladstone...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!