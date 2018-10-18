Northern Australia Conference highlights opportunities

Agricultural exports to Asia are key for Northern Australia.

Agricultural exports to Asia are key for Northern Australia. Renee Albrecht

A CONFERENCE attended by Gladstone region councillor PJ Sobhanian has highlighted the potential Northern Australia has to take advantage of the Asian food market.

Cr Sobhanian attended the two-day Northern Australia Conference held in June at Alice Springs. The total cost of attendance was $3508.

Gladstone falls just inside the Northern Australia boundary, which encompasses parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Cr Sobhanian said the main outcome of the conference was to drive economic opportunities for Northern Australia.

Gladstone regional councillor PJ Sobhanian, membership chairperson for Boyne Island Lions Club Ian Anderson and Regional Manager of Conservation Volunteers Australia Linda Fahle on Tannum Sands Beach, after it was named Queensland's Cleanest Beach. Matt Taylor GLA060618BEACH

"It attempts to raise awareness and highlights the wealth of Northern Australia and the many untapped opportunities, while bringing together stakeholders from business, communities, indigenous communities, local governments and state and federal representatives," he said.

A key theme at the conference was Northern Australia's potential to become a major food supplier for Asia.

"Asia is our economic future and our present as well. Some of our biggest trading partners are from Asia," Cr Sobhanian said.

"A lot of our jobs that everyday people attend to are a direct result of our positive working relationship with Asia.

"Asia's growth is certainly keeping Australians employed and creating new jobs.

"Asia is key in one obvious area, agriculture, and our point of difference in Australia with food is not just volume of production, but also quality.

"Australian produce is very well regarded ... Asia has a huge appetite for our quality Australian produce."

Cr Sobhanian's conference report can be found here.