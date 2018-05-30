Gladstone's North West Island is reeling in holidaymakers

YOU could probably count on one hand the number of campers who take a full-sized pool table with them on holidays - none.

But Curtis Ferry Services Adam Balkin says one group from Brisbane insist on lugging one with them to North West Island every year.

"We usually ask campers to be as minimalistic as they can, but there's always exceptions," he said.

Curtis Ferry's have been running tourists to the Capricorn Bunker reef islands off Gladstone for nearly 20 years.

"We do regular tours and freight runs to North West, Masthead, Lady Elliot, Lady Musgrave, Heron and Great Keppel islands," Adam said.

"But the most popular is North West Island."

ISLAND FUN: Curtis Ferry on North West Island Contributed

Up to 150 campers are permitted on the island and Curtis Ferry's Chelsea Crossen is a regular visitor.

"It's a diving and fishing paradise and there's so much to do," she said.

"At high tide you can fish in the lagoon or paddle around the island in a canoe.

At low tide you can explore the lagoon or walk out to the drop off and have a snorkel.

"There's not many places on the east coast of Australia where you can watch the sun set over the ocean."

There are four graves on the island, including that of a three-year-old girl who was buried there in 1892 and it was once home to a turtle cannery.

ISLAND IN THE SUN Contributed

"It's hard to imagine now how they could catch and kill turtles," she said.

"But the old hut and the big cooking boiler are still on the island."

Turtles are still a major attraction for campers.

"I stayed on the island in January and it was amazing to see large turtles crawling up the beach while baby turtles ran down to the water," Chelsea said.

The island is closed to campers from February to March during the peak of the turtle and Mutton Bird nesting seasons.

Adam said the ferry was able to take boats up to 5.1 metres to the island.

"We drop them off their trailers into the lagoon then return to Gladstone with the trailer on board," he said.

ISLAND FUN: Contributed

Campers must apply to the Department of National Parks for a permit.

"It's pretty popular but most of our customers are people who have been before," Adam said.

ISLAND FUN: Contributed

"As soon as they get back they book again for next year."

Even if they do take a pool table with them.