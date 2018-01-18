Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Normal water service restored to Calliope, Burua and Beecher

Stock image.
Stock image. Emma Gough

GLADSTONE Regional Council advises that entire water supply to Calliope, Burua and Beecher has
been restored to normal operations.

Major repairs to Gladstone Area Water Board's (GAWB) Calliope Booster Pump Facility today meant
residents connected to water services within the townships may have experienced low water pressure.

Council had earlier today requested that residents in these areas restrict water usage in case repair
works conducted by GAWB took longer than expected to complete.

Council has since been informed by GAWB that the repairs have been successfully completed and
water supply to affected areas has returned to normal operation.

If customers experience discoloured water when first turning on household taps, Council advice is
to let their tap run for a few minutes until the discolouration disappears.

Council thanks residents in the affected townships for their patience while repairs were under way
and will work with GAWB to reduce the chances of similar events happening in future.

Gladstone Observer
Local Indigenous leader defies The Greens on Australia Day

Local Indigenous leader defies The Greens on Australia Day

Indigenous leader, Cherissma Blackman says her views will be challenged by both the left and the right

'Really disgusted': Vandals desecrate last memory of dad

HEARTBROKEN: Caitlin and Amanda Pugh have been trying to clean the plaque dedicated to their father, who passed away two years ago, after it was graffitied on Tuesday.

The angry daughters said the memorial plaque has been spray-painted.

Grinspoon vows to bring the goods to Gladstone

BIG NAME: Grinspoon plays Harvey Road Tavern this Saturday along with a host of great Aussie bands.

Front man Phil Jamieson was tight-lipped about band's future.

OPINION: Who says it won't happen to us?

Stock photo.

The conversation on cyclones in Gladdy is likely to turn to 1949.

Local Partners