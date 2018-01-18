Normal water service restored to Calliope, Burua and Beecher

GLADSTONE Regional Council advises that entire water supply to Calliope, Burua and Beecher has

been restored to normal operations.

Major repairs to Gladstone Area Water Board's (GAWB) Calliope Booster Pump Facility today meant

residents connected to water services within the townships may have experienced low water pressure.

Council had earlier today requested that residents in these areas restrict water usage in case repair

works conducted by GAWB took longer than expected to complete.

Council has since been informed by GAWB that the repairs have been successfully completed and

water supply to affected areas has returned to normal operation.

If customers experience discoloured water when first turning on household taps, Council advice is

to let their tap run for a few minutes until the discolouration disappears.

Council thanks residents in the affected townships for their patience while repairs were under way

and will work with GAWB to reduce the chances of similar events happening in future.