‘None of your business’: Mayor silent on $14m property sale

SUNSHINE Coast mayor Mark Jamieson has refused to disclose details of the $14 million sale of his cattle station, spruiked as the "largest freehold on the Sunshine Coast".

Yalanga Station at Bates Rd, Como, has been removed from Cr Jamieson's register of interests, which was last updated last month, and a reputable property website listed it as sold for $13.95 million on July 24 last year.

According to Core Logic data, the property was owned by MGMJ Projects Pty Ltd, of which Cr Jamieson is director, and is now owned by Amazon International Investment Consortium.

MAYOR'S FARM TO FETCH MORE THAN $20M

Australian Securities and Investments Commission documents identify Chinese-born Shuxia Meng as Amazon International's sole director and secretary.

The Daily asked Cr Jamieson to comment on the Yalanga Station sale price, and what he would do with the proceeds.

"This is a personal matter which has nothing to do with my responsibilities as Mayor of the Sunshine Coast Council.," Cr Jamieson responded.

"The matter is none of your business."

MGMJ acquired the property from Suncoast Pastoral Company Pty Ltd for $4,180,000 in June 2013, according to Core Logic.

Sunshine Coast mayor Mark Jamieson is director of the company which owns 123 Mooloolaba Esplanade, which is listed for sale for the "mid $5 million range".

Cr Jamieson's register of interest identifies him as the director of MGMJ Projects, and a number of other investment corporations, including LSJD Projects Pty Ltd.

Property records show LSJD Projects owns 123 Mooloolaba Esplanade, which was listed for sale for "mid $5 million" range earlier this month.

CBRE Selling Agents have advertised the beachfront property as a two-storey freehold building with development potential, tenanted by three restaurants with a net leased income of $365,247 a year.

Amazon International Investments Consortium Pty Ltd is registered in Victoria, according the Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

The company's registered address is an unrelated financial services company in Waverly Victoria, but Meng's address and the principle place of business is a $6.1 million luxury apartment in Melbourne.

Amazon International Investment Consortium has bought Yalanga Station for almost $14 million. The company's principle place of business is listed as a luxury $6 million unit. The company's director Shuxia Meng is listed at the same address.

There is little company information publicly available on Amazon Investment, except ASIC records show the company has been trading under the name Noosa Natural Farm since January 2020 and Noosa Natural Produce since November 2019.

Noosa Natural Farm's principle place of business is listed as Bates Rd, Como, while Noosa Natural Produce is listed under the $6.1 million East Melbourne address.

When the 1643-hectare property was listed for sale it was touted as the "largest freehold on the Sunshine Coast".

It included a working cattle station and 1100m airstrip.

Renovations are underway for Maroochydore's Duporth Tavern which has been operating for 109 years.

CR JAMIESON'S UPDATED REGISTER:

Cr Jamieson's updated register of interests identifies him as current owner of a 16ha agriculture and rental property near Toowoomba, and co-owner of residential properties in Buderim and Hervey Bay, and of commercial properties in Maroochydore and Mooloolaba.

His "other sources of income more than $500 a year" include the Duporth Tavern, farm and rental properties, thoroughbred racing, commercial and rural properties, the LGAQ and LGIAsuper.

Cr Jamieson is listed as director of investment corporations MKRD Projects Unit Trust and MKRD Projects Pty Ltd, which part owns the Duporth Tavern in Maroochydore. It is currently undergoing a $3 million renovation.

Cr Jamieson is director of Lolbern Pty Ltd, and LSJD Projects Pty Ltd.

Cr Jamieson is director of Cryan Pty Ltd trust corporation, and president and director of the Local Government Association of Queensland Ltd.

He is also director of the Australia Local Government Association, Council of Mayors South East Queensland and LGIAsuper Superannuation Fund.

His self-managed super fund, The M & L Super Fund, has investments in Star Entertainment, a commercial property in Mooloolaba, BHP, Slater and Gordon, Ramsay Health, CBA and Rio Tinto.