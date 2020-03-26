Non-urgent surgeries cancelled, beds ready for COVID-19 patients

USING the 33 beds and two operating theatres at Gladstone Mater to boost the public hospital’s capacity is one measure being explored for if the region needs to ramp up its COVID-19 response.

Gladstone does not have any confirmed COVID-19 cases, but discussions are being held daily on what measures could be implemented if needed.

This week Gladstone Mater ceased all non-urgent elective surgeries, following a nationwide directive made for public and private hospitals in a bid to free-up capacity.

Mr Butcher said using the Gladstone Mater for extra hospital beds and an Intensive Care Unit for public health patients was one of many options on the table.

As of yesterday there were five confirmed cases in Central Queensland, all of which were located in Rockhampton, and 443 in Queensland.

Mr Butcher said the Gladstone Hospital had been planning its response to COVID-19 since January.

“At the moment we’re still in the very early stages because we haven’t had any cases in Gladstone,” he said.

“With the Mater restricting non-essential services, it does give us more options.

“Mater Gladstone is a 33-bed hospital with two major operating theatres, which could be turned into an ICU … that could happen if needed, but we might not need to.”

A Queensland Health spokesperson said it was committed to ensuring hospitals were well-equipped and resourced to respond to demand amid the “unprecedented” situation.

“We are in uncharted waters and are re-evaluating the situation daily to ensure we can continue to deliver the best health care,” they said.

“CQHHS has been working closely with its private hospital colleagues, including Gladstone Mater, to ensure contingencies are in place to rapidly increase capacity, including ICU capacity, to prepare for local outbreaks of COVID-19.”

Mr Butcher said another measure which could be implemented would be the set up of a fever clinic within the hospital, where residents with symptoms could be tested.

He said the best way to protect the region from the virus was for residents to follow social distancing rules.

“Our health staff at the hospital are the best of the best … they’re worried though because they’ve seen the stories from around the world and in New South Wales and Victoria,” he said.

“They’re a resilient mob though and I know if anyone is ready it’ll be the wonderful staff at the Gladstone Hospital.”

In the meantime Mater Gladstone has advised affected patients and is working with clinicians to support ongoing care until appointments can be rescheduled.

“Mater will continue to provide urgent and emergency care for patients and will continue to prioritise and adjust services as the COVID-19 response is ongoing,” a spokesperson said.