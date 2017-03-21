Ridiculous amount of rain pours down across Gladstone region

OVERFLOWING: Nick Kossatch recorded about 75mm at his Boyne Island property last night.

UPDATE midday:

EIGHT roads in the Gladstone region are closed as rain continues to drench the Queensland coast.

The closed roads are:

Duaringa Biloela Rd, Gainsford - closed at Don River.

Glenoria Rd, Gindie - road closed due to water over at Sandhurst Ck approx 20kms from Gregory Hway intersection.

Taragoola Rd, Calliope.

Kanes Ln, River Ranch.

The Narrows Rd, Targinnie.

O'Connor Rd, Benaraby.

Blackgate Rd, Wooderson.

Motorists are reminded to drive to the conditions and remember if it's flooded, forget it.

Earlier 11.30am:

'THE RAINFALL soaking the Gladstone region hasn't stopped since 2pm yesterday - and the wet weather shows no sign of letting up until at least tomorrow evening.

The last seven days have seen widespread rain as storms moved across the region, with much of the Capricornia coast experiencing totals between 150-250mm.

Dean Narramore, a meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology's Brisbane office, said a high portion of the week's totals had come in the last 24 hours, with Benaraby and Calliope both experiencing more than 100mm.

"Over the last 24 hours we've seen the heaviest falls of rain concentrated along the coastal regions, with some really heavy rain dropping off as it moves further inland," he said.

"We should see showers and possibly heavy rain at times continue in much of the region between Yeppoon down to Gladstone.

"That will continue today into tomorrow before shifting further south and offshore as we get into late Wednesday."

Seven-day rainfall figures (including 24 hours until 9am today):

Gladstone: 246mm (76mm)

Benaraby: 245mm (126mm)

Boyne Island: 244mm (99mm)

Calliope: 167mm (115mm)

Miriam Vale: 148mm (69mm)

Mt Larcom: 158mm (43mm)