Nominations closing: Cast your vote in 2020 GEA Industry Awards

The 2020 Gladstone Engineering Alliance Industry Awards will feature six award categories which recognise and celebrate Central Queensland businesses and employees.

“These awards are an opportunity for us to celebrate the spirit of innovation, excellence and collaboration that is fostered within our highly competitive industry supply chain,” GEA’s General Manager Chantale Lane said.

“All businesses in CQ’s industry supply chain, from engineers and manufacturers to product and service providers are invited to enter the awards and gain recognition for their achievements.”

2019 Hall of Fame Inductee Joe Rea at the GEA Gala Dinner & Awards Night.

Ms Lane said the awards were an opportunity for businesses of all sizes to present their successes to a diverse group of industry influencers and be recognised by their peers.

“Entering the awards provides an opportunity for a business to showcase an innovative approach to a project, product or service, and position themselves as a leading and competitive producer, supplier or contractor,” she said.

Aestec Services' owner and director Doug Deakin received the Forty Calis Memorial Award at the GEA Gala Dinner & Awards Night.

High Risk Solutions Director David Nunn received the Safety Excellence Award at last year’s awards ceremony, and said it was an honour to be recognised.

“Being recognised by your peers is the greatest compliment there is,” he said.

“I would definitely encourage people to make the time to submit a nomination.

“You could be an employee who wants to nominate a manager for their leadership, a business owner that wants to recognise a staff member for their quality of service, or a member of the supply chain that wants to celebrate a supplier or contractor that has gone above and beyond on a project.”

David Nunn of High Risk Solutions was the recipient of the Safety Excellence Award at 2019's GEA Gala Dinner and Industry Awards.

There are six categories in which to enter including the Safety Excellence Award, the Innovator Award, and, new in 2020, the Beale Culture Award, which will recognise an organisation that demonstrates how they have created and equal and inclusive workplace.

The 2020 Industry Awards will be presented at a cocktail-style Awards Night at Auckland House on October 8.

Managing Director of Aestec Services and 2019 Forty Calis Memorial Award recipient Doug Deakin.

Tickets to the Awards Night are expected to go on sale next Friday.

To submit a nomination on the 2020 Industry Awards, download a copy of the Awards Guide via the GEA website, gea.asn.au.

For more information, or assistance with your nomination, contact the GEA Team on 07 4972 9060.