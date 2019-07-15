Menu
RECOGNITION: Gladstone Ports Corporation employees Graham Gambie, Craig Walker, Amy Ahchay and Holly Greer are encouraging the Gladstone community to get behind the Best In Business Awards.
Nominate your favourites now for Best in Business Awards

by Glen Porteous
15th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
NOMINATIONS are open for the 2019 Best In Business Awards, with the Gladstone community being encouraged to get behind the region's businesses.

The awards celebrate Gladstone region businesses, from the major industries to the cafes or sporting organisations.

Last year Gladstone Ports Corporation won the Tourism Attraction award for East Shores and the Industry Engineering and Manufacturing award.

Chief executive officer Craig Walker said he was incredibly proud of the parkland precincts. He said the award was confirmation the community enjoyed the world-class recreational facilities.

"Thousands of people, both living in and visiting Gladstone, visit East Shores each year to play, relax, exercise and meet friends and family," Mr Walker said.

"The Best in Business Awards celebrate the very best the Gladstone region businesses have to offer for the local community and we encourage residents to nominate those shining stars in our business community and help them gain the recognition they deserve.

"We are proud to play an important role in Gladstone."

This year is the 10th year since the awards' inception and there will be a special category for the milestone.

The awards are presented by The Observer, in conjunction with GAPDL and GCCI.

Nomination forms will be published three times a week from today.

Entries can be posted to Best In Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone Qld 4680 or by dropping it into an entry box at 130 Auckland St.

