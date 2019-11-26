How to join the festive fun

LIGHT IT UP: Spread the Christmas cheer and register.

IT'S TIME to bust out the baubles, tinsel and Christmas lights, the Observer is sending out its annual Christmas Lights list.

Join in the fun and register your Christmas lights display address to appear in the Observer for everyone to come and enjoy.

This year's Christmas Lights display listings will appear in the paper on December 15, 21, 23 and 24.

To have your house added to the list, email advert@gladstoneobserver.com.au with your address by December 4.

The Observer would like to remind people it is not a competition.

The Observer's list and map is sponsored by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.