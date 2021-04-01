Nominate now: Shine a light on region’s selfless volunteers

Gladstone Regional Council are asking people to nominate someone who you believe is worthy of recognition during National Volunteer Week. Pictured: Gladstone SES, VMR Gladstone and Rural Fire Brigade volunteers

Gladstone Regional Council are asking people to nominate someone who you believe is worthy of recognition during National Volunteer Week. Pictured: Gladstone SES, VMR Gladstone and Rural Fire Brigade volunteers

Nominations are now open for National Volunteer Week.

National Volunteer Week is Australia's largest annual celebration for volunteers and from May 17 to 23, celebrates the contributions of Australia's almost six million volunteers.

Gladstone Regional Council is looking for people who should be recognised for their contribution to the community.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett said National Volunteer Week provided a perfect opportunity to celebrate and thank volunteers for the work they do.

"You can nominate yourself or a volunteer that you want to see recognised for their commitment to our community," Cr Burnett said.

"Whether it be through involvement at the football or cricket each weekend or providing support services to those in our community in need, all volunteers make a world of difference to our community."

The theme for this year's National Volunteer Week is Recognise, Reconnect and Reimagine.

"This theme acknowledges that it is time to recognise, celebrate and thank volunteers for the vital role they play in our lives, reconnect to what is important by giving time to help others and ourselves, and reimagine how we better support volunteers and communities they help," Cr Burnett said.

Nominations close on Monday April 12 at 9am.

Click here to nominate someone for National Volunteer Week.