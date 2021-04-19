Menu
The Sunshine Coast Daily has joined forces with 92.7 Mix FM’s breakfast announcers Caroline Hutchinson and Mark Darin to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.
News

NOMINATE NOW: Say thanks to Coast’s best service

19th Apr 2021 5:00 AM

Ever had your car serviced for free because there was nothing wrong with it or a hairdresser slide you in last minute because you urgently needed a new do?

The Sunshine Coast Daily together with 92.7 Mix FM's breakfast announcers Mark Darin and Caroline Hutchinson is on a quest to find the best service on the Sunshine Coast.

The Gold Star award celebrates any kind of service - from hairdressers and baristas to check-out staff and mechanics - no service is off limit.

92.1 Mix FM and the Sunshine Coast Daily will announce a winner each Friday right through May.

A Gold Star Awards winner will also receive a $100 voucher for a Sunshine Coast restaurant.

Simply fill out the form below and nominate someone today.

