GOOD HEALTH: BIB award winner, accredited practising dietitian Megan Leane, encouraged the community to nominate their favourite business. Glen Porteous
News

Nominate now Gladstone's best business awards

Glen Porteous
by
8th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

PASSION about healthcare, hard work and the Gladstone community has paid dividends for dietitian Megan Leane with her winning two previous Best in Business Awards.

Megan is an accredited practising dietitian, accredited nutritionist and member of the Dietitians Association of Australia.

After completing her university study in 2012, Megan moved to her new Central Queensland home and opened her Gladstone practice during 2013.

"I'm very passionate about healthcare and proud to call Gladstone home," Megan said.

"I grew up in regional New South Wales and it was difficult for country areas to get access to healthcare service or knowledge they needed."

Megan also engages with the Gladstone community - giving up her spare time to help with its dietary requirements.

"I have done about 600 hours in six years of volunteer work by helping community groups, schools and sporting clubs," she said.

"There is mentoring of dietitians just out of university that I do to help them out."

The 2016 and 2017 Young Business Leader (Under 30) winner was proactive about support for the 2018 Best in Business Awards.

"Definitely support this venture and get behind local businesses because without community support we (businesses) are not here," she said.

This year is the ninth year of the prestigious awards to celebrate the very best Gladstone region businesses have to offer for the local community.

Nomination forms will be printed in The Observer on two weekdays and every Saturday and close September 22.

To nominate a business in the Gladstone region, submit your form either to The Observer at 130 Auckland St or place in an envelope and post it to The 2018 Best in Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone 4680.

