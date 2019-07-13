Nominate now for Best In Business Awards

Craig Conley from Mercure Gladstone is looking forward to this years Best In Business Awards after taking out top prize in 2018.

Craig Conley from Mercure Gladstone is looking forward to this years Best In Business Awards after taking out top prize in 2018. Matt Taylor GLA110719BIBA

THIS year's Best In Business Awards nominations kick off again next week, giving the Gladstone community the opportunity to show their appreciation for local businesses and industries.

Last year Mercure Gladstone came away with two awards: Accommodation and Resort and the prestigious Overall Best In Business Winner.

Mercure Gladstone's general managerCraig Conley said the nominations and awards were a good indicator of how businesses were progressing in the region.

"It's vital and these awards are seen to be utilised for a couple of reasons such as recognition for the hard work of the staff and self-reflection on what has occurred throughout the year,” Mr Conley said.

"It can form part of your business plan, current and future, and gives you that look at what you have done and how the business can improve.”

This is the 10th year since the awards' inception and there will be a special category nomination for it.

It also recommended that if there are multiple branches of one business, to be specific with your nomination for the correct business.

Nominations will open next week and they will be printed three times a week from Monday.

Entries can be posted to Best In Business Awards, PO Box 351, Gladstone Qld 4680, or by dropping it into an entry box at 130 Auckland St.