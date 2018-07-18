Nominate Gladstone region businesses for awards

POSITIVE ATTITUDE: 2nd Life Traders owner Kevin McGuire believed in support the customer to support the business.

POSITIVE ATTITUDE: 2nd Life Traders owner Kevin McGuire believed in support the customer to support the business. Glen Porteous

LOOK after the customer and they will look after you 2nd Life Traders business owner Kevin McGuire firmly stands by.

In his third year of trading, Kevin has seen how important it is to support Gladstone region businesses and the local community.

"Our focus is customer driven and designed and steered by local people on what they want,” Kevin said.

A licensed pawn broker and second-hand dealer, 2nd Life Traders last year won the 2017 Best in Business award for Retail Less Than 10 Employees category.

"To win the award was a big morale booster for us and the hard work valued for such a young business,” Kevin said.

"There's been hard times in Gladstone with shops closing and small businesses get a bit of gratitude knowing somebody cares enough to nominate.”

Kevin wanted Gladstone region customers to get behind this year's awards and nominate local businesses.

"Support your local businesses and nominate them for an award,” Kevin said.

"The diversity on offer from gold, jewellery, white goods, camping gear, furniture, antiques and even garden tools if necessary,

"We also do removals, mechanical and it's not just what's inside the shop but outside as well.”

In a shop on Benaraby Road that stocks just about everything and anything a customer can think of, variety was important to Kevin.

To nominate a business for the 2018 Best in Business Awards, drop the form to, The Observer, Auckland Street, Gladstone or place in an envelope and mail to PO Box 351 no later than September 29.