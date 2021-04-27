Nominate a Gladstone ‘Landcare’ champion

Caitlyn Uebergang won a highly commended award in the Pittsworth Landcare Wildlife Photographic Competition for this photo of a koala. File photo.

Are you aware of a group, organisation or individual in the Gladstone region that needs to be recognised for their contribution to caring for our environment and communities?

Why don’t you nominate them for a 2021 State and Territory Landcare Award?

Landcare is a grassroots movement of groups and individuals across Australia with a shared vision to protect, enhance or restore the natural environment in their local community through sustainable land management and conservation activities.

Landcare enables people to actively care for the natural environment in their community and the Landcare Awards support the sharing of knowledge and achievements while promoting leadership and resilience in communities.

Faced with the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires, the impact of the drought and floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic, “Landcarers” across the country have rallied in the wake of unparalleled challenges.

Mitchell Rowbotham won a highly commended award in the Pittsworth Landcare Wildlife Photographic Competition for this photo of a cockatoo. File photo.

Landcarers have been locally active rebuilding communities with on-ground projects including habitat restoration for threatened species, bushland regeneration, wellbeing and mental health activities, as well as engaging volunteers who want to contribute.

The 2021 State and Territory Landcare Awards is an opportunity to celebrate and honour Landcare champions from urban and rural communities excelling in sustainable agricultural practices, environmental protection, conservation of land and waterways, coastlines and biodiversity.

Landcare Australia encourages nominations from groups, networks, organisations and individuals involved in protecting and improving their local environment. They include:

Sustainable farmers and farming systems groups

Indigenous land and sea managers

Landcare networks, groups and individuals, landcare facilitators

Urban landcare groups including ‘Friends of’ and bushcare groups

Coastcare, Rivercare, Dunecare groups and individuals

Environmental community groups

Natural resource management agencies and local government and research agencies

Agricultural co-operatives, industry associations, suppliers or individual primary producers

Junior Landcare (including day care centres, primary and secondary schools), youth groups including Scouts and Girls Guides.

Cheryl Cameron won a highly commended award in the Pittsworth Landcare Wildlife Photographic Competition for this photo of a blue tiger butterfly. File photo.

Winners from the 2021 State and Territory Landcare Awards will go forward to the 2022 National Landcare Awards to be held during the 2022 National Landcare Conference.

The National Landcare Awards ceremony also includes the presentation of the Bob Hawke Landcare Award and the General Jeffery Soil Health Award sponsored by the Australian Government.

Eight national award categories are now open for nominations:

Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award

Australian Government Partnerships for Landcare Award

Australian Government Landcare Farming Award

Coastcare Award

Landcare Community Group Award

Woolworths Junior Landcare Team Award

KPMG Indigenous Land Management Award

Young Landcare Leadership Award

For more information on how to nominate someone, visit https://landcareaustralia.org.au/landcare-awards-2021/