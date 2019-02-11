Nominate a businesswoman making a difference

Executive Director of the Women in Business Awards of Australia, Karen Phillips speaks at the launch of the CQ Women in Business awards in December.

DO YOU know a successful businesswoman or female industry achiever who deserves recognition for their innovation or entrepreneurship?

Nominations are now open for the 2019 Central Queensland Women in Business Awards.

The annual initiative is focused on profiling and connecting visionaries, innovators, change makers, women of inspiration and aspiring young achievers.

The Gladstone Regional Council is a partner of the awards and invites residents to nominate local women making a difference in the business or community across the region.

Women in Business Awards of Australia executive director Karen Phillips told The Observer Central Queensland was the fourth region in Queensland in which nominations for the awards had been opened.

"It's really important that we celebrate and showcase the talents and the ingenuity but most importantly the entrepreneurial spirit of women from right across Queensland,” she said.

"As part of that it's time for the awards to come here and now is the chance for us to celebrate regional Queensland women.

"It's an acknowledgement platform but importantly brings women together and connects them across the region.”

Nominations close February 15 at 5pm.

Fore more information or to place a nomination, head to WIBAA.com.au.