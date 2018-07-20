Nominate a business for the upcoming Best in Business Awards

CUSTOMER SKILLS: Owner of The Garage Barber Shop, Rex Silver, want s Gladstone customers to nominate businesses for the upcoming awards.

CUSTOMER SKILLS: Owner of The Garage Barber Shop, Rex Silver, want s Gladstone customers to nominate businesses for the upcoming awards. Mike Richards GLA120217SILVER

IT CAN take a bit of work to be a cut above the rest, and The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver is always sharpening his hair stylist skills to stay in business.

Last year's Best in Business Award winner for the People's Choice category, Rex Silver said being nominated and winning the award was "a shot in the arm to let businesses know they were on the right track with customers”.

"It's always exciting to be involved and with the public award I'm grateful to the people who bothered to fill out the forms,” he said. This year's 2018 Best in Business Awards nominations are up again and Rex encouraged Gladstone shoppers to get behind the venture.

"These awards are important now with the downturn in the local economy and Gladstone really does rally behind itself and this helps with a great morale boost,” Rex said.

"In four years we have won seven awards from a multitude of different competitions and it's about looking after the customer.”

The barber shop has a social side to it with men offered a complimentary beer and the chance to catch up with old friends they haven't seen while getting a hair cut.

Nomination forms will be printed in The Observer on three weekdays and every Saturday starting July 28. Nominations close September 22.