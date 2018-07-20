Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CUSTOMER SKILLS: Owner of The Garage Barber Shop, Rex Silver, want s Gladstone customers to nominate businesses for the upcoming awards.
CUSTOMER SKILLS: Owner of The Garage Barber Shop, Rex Silver, want s Gladstone customers to nominate businesses for the upcoming awards. Mike Richards GLA120217SILVER
Sport

Nominate a business for the upcoming Best in Business Awards

Glen Porteous
by
20th Jul 2018 4:00 AM

IT CAN take a bit of work to be a cut above the rest, and The Garage Barber Shop owner Rex Silver is always sharpening his hair stylist skills to stay in business.

Last year's Best in Business Award winner for the People's Choice category, Rex Silver said being nominated and winning the award was "a shot in the arm to let businesses know they were on the right track with customers”.

"It's always exciting to be involved and with the public award I'm grateful to the people who bothered to fill out the forms,” he said. This year's 2018 Best in Business Awards nominations are up again and Rex encouraged Gladstone shoppers to get behind the venture.

"These awards are important now with the downturn in the local economy and Gladstone really does rally behind itself and this helps with a great morale boost,” Rex said.

"In four years we have won seven awards from a multitude of different competitions and it's about looking after the customer.”

The barber shop has a social side to it with men offered a complimentary beer and the chance to catch up with old friends they haven't seen while getting a hair cut.

Nomination forms will be printed in The Observer on three weekdays and every Saturday starting July 28. Nominations close September 22.

award nominee award winner barber shop best in business best in business awards men's barber men's stylist
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Campers will leave their jobs if showgrounds close

    Campers will leave their jobs if showgrounds close

    News There's not many places to park a converted bus in Gladstone.

    Boost for job seekers with 36 traineeships on offer

    Boost for job seekers with 36 traineeships on offer

    News Largest funding round since program was reinstated in 2015.

    Influential lobby group hosts Gladstone business luncheon

    Influential lobby group hosts Gladstone business luncheon

    Business Business Council Australia will be in Gladstone next week.

    New gadgets and equipment for Gladstone SES branches

    New gadgets and equipment for Gladstone SES branches

    News Technology evolving for State Emergency Service.

    Local Partners