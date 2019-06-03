‘Noisy activists’ told not to target mining jobs

"Mining jobs are honest jobs not to be sneered at by minority interests."

'NOISY' activists don't understand the importance of mining to regional Queensland and shouldn't block Adani's Carmichael project through the courts, Townsville's peak economic lobby group has said.

It comes after the Townsville Bulletin revealed conservation groups were poised to mount possible legal battles against the mining giant as the controversial mine inches closer to receiving final approvals from the State Government.

Townsville Enterprise chairman Kevin Gill said the State and Federal government set the "strictest regulatory framework" that had "rigorously" challenged the project at all levels.

"We don't believe that noisy activists should continue to prolong the decisions that are being made through this process," he said.

"These activists don't understand the importance of mining to our broader economy and that mining jobs are honest jobs not to be sneered at by minority interests.

"Regional Queensland families deserve to have the opportunity to make an honest dollar for their families' futures - as they stood up for at the recent election."

Construction at the Carmichael mine site could begin within weeks, after the Department of Environment and Science on Friday approved Adani's plan to protect the endangered black-throated finch.

Members of the scientific panel that prepared the independent 'Wintle report' into Adani's finch management plan said they "understood the Premier's frustration".

"There is no excuse for such a poor plan to have been put forward for approval when the company has been aware for almost a decade that the land it wants to mine is home to the largest known remaining population of the black-throated finch," they said.

Adani has always stood by its management plan for the endangered bird.

"The Black-Throated Finch Management Plan has been the subject of a rigorous approvals process over the past two years that has involved experts from both the Queensland and Australian Governments," chief executive Lucas Dow said.

"The Plan was developed by ecological experts and is backed by the best available science to ensure the finch is protected and that the species can coexist with mining operations."

The State Government will make a decision on Adani's groundwater management plan on June 13.