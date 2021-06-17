Noise complaint leads to unexpected drug charges

A Gladstone man who stole a lawnmower also racked up some drug offences after his house was searched after a disturbance.

Police facts tendered to the Gladstone Magistrates Court show Mathew Adam Jade Whittaker, who is in his 30s, stole a ride-on mower, which was reported on April 8.

After a complaint of a disturbance on May 18, police searched a Gladstone house which was blasting loud music.

The police walked in and found a bong and marijuana on a table in plain sight.

Whittaker asked the police if they could leave the cone, but they said ‘no’, according to the police facts.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court Whittaker has been convicted for a previous drug matter.

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Whittaker was a father of two who did not have much support at the moment.

Ms Wieland was instructed by Whittaker that he stole because the victim came around and threatened his kids.

Whittaker told the court his partner got rid of the mower.

He pleaded guilty on June 14 to stealing, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey gave Whittaker an $800 fine, ordered him to pay $100 restitution for the mower, and recorded the conviction.