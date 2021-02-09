Menu
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to street racing in Gladstone Magistrates Court.
Crime

No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

liana walker
9th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
There were no winners when Kaine David Morris decided to find out if his motorbike went faster than his mate’s car.

The race on December 17 on the Dawson Highway at 11.05pm was stopped early when Morris was pulled over by police.

He made full admissions to street racing which was drawn to police attention by the sound of revving.

Morris said they had decided to race because it was quiet and there was no one else around.

Self-represented, Morris pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to race between vehicles on road.

The 24 year old was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.

