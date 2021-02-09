No winners in late night Dawson Highway ‘street race’

There were no winners when Kaine David Morris decided to find out if his motorbike went faster than his mate’s car.

The race on December 17 on the Dawson Highway at 11.05pm was stopped early when Morris was pulled over by police.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

He made full admissions to street racing which was drawn to police attention by the sound of revving.

Morris said they had decided to race because it was quiet and there was no one else around.

Self-represented, Morris pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to race between vehicles on road.

The 24 year old was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.