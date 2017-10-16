NO VACANCIES: LGAQ conference has Gladstone booked out

Quest Gladstone Serviced Apartments at the corner of Bramston and Hanson Road.

Quest Gladstone Serviced Apartments at the corner of Bramston and Hanson Road. Katrina Elliott

THE annual LGAQ conference begins in Gladstone today with this year's event holding special significance for the region.

The 2017 event is the first time in 30 years Gladstone has hosted the Local Government Association of Queensland annual conference.

The three-day event kicked off on Monday morning at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre and will run until Wednesday.

Queensland mayors and councillors, chief executive officers, senior managers, peak body and government representatives and other stakeholders have all been invited to the conference.

The conference gives councils a direct say in the policy agenda of the LGAQ and provides an opportunity to network with local government peers, state and federal government representatives and industry stakeholders.

The GECC will be a hive of activity over the coming days with a number of keynote speakers, professional development forums and training courses taking place at the venue.

More than 500 people are expected to be inside the venue for both today and tomorrow's events.

Not only will the conference put Gladstone back on the map in the eyes of other Queensland councils, it will also deliver a sugar hit to the local economy.

All hotels and apartments within close proximity to the GECC are fully booked out for the next two nights, with many already at near capacity last night.

Gladstone CBD January 19, 2017. Mike Richards GLA190117GCBD

Oaks Grand Gladstone reported they were 90% booked out on Sunday night and are fully booked out tonight and tomorrow night.

The Metro Hotel and Apartments Gladstone were also at near-capacity last night and are fully booked for the next two nights.

A Metro Hotel spokesperson said they hadn't been fully booked out since late June and early July when shutdown work was taking place in town.

Quest Apartments are also booked out for the next two nights after picking up an extra 26 bookings from delegates attending the conference.

"Basically our bookings came about because the town is booked out and we've got corporate people staying with us plus normal travellers," Quest Apartments manager Ibrahim Saad said.

"We are a full house because of that and the town is full of those delegates.

"This is a good stimulus for the whole region which is fantastic, but it's only for two days and in business you need more than two days booked out in a month."

As at April 2017, there were 77 local councils in Queensland made up of 579 councillors.

These councils are responsible for the employment of almost 40,000 people.

The theme for this year's conference is Waves of Change, Oceans of Opportunity - designed to be an upbeat and optimistic message reflecting the approach that local governments take in planning for the future of their communities.