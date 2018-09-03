No time wasted for Councillor on global tour

GLADSTONE Region councillor Rick Hansen has had little rest on a whirlwind 16-day International Zero Waste Study Tour of Denmark, Spain, England and the USA.

Cr Hansen was in London at the halfway point of the trip when he spoke to The Observer on Friday night and will be in Miami today ahead of the US leg of the tour. The tour was organised by the Local Government Association of Queensland and Peak Services for councils to attend established facilities researching waste-to-energy and energy-to-waste initiatives.

"Everyday has been meeting with owners and regulators who have been letting us know what their country has done," Cr Hansen said.

"They are well ahead of us in recovering recyclables, incineration and anaerobic digestion."

Anaerobic digestion is widely used as a source of renewable energy to extract biogas.

IMPRESSIVE: Inside the Amager Bakke waste-to-energy incineration plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. Cr Rick Hansen

Cr Hansen highlighted how smoothly the plants ran and their lack of odour.

"Both produce power for their grid over here," Cr Hansen said.

"We visited a few of the incineration plants, one in Copenhagen and Barcelona, and during the day we meet with their regulators so we can be let in on their secrets because we're on the first stage here in Queensland.

"We've got to start thinking as councils - and that's what we're here for - about how we can reduce waste and keep it from going into landfill, because over here, the maximum that goes to landfill in most places in Europe is between one to 10 per cent.

"Everything else is recycled, incinerated, anaerobic digested and they call it a circular economy where they can put it in, turn it around and send it out again."

Cr Hansen joined LGAQ representatives, Peak Services, waste managers from several councils and water service representatives on the tour.

Cr Rick Hansen (fourth from right) with other delegates on the International Zero Waste Study Tour. Contributed

He was also joined by a councillor from Toowoomba with all parties looking at ways to offset next year's state government waste levy.

The new waste levy is set to begin in early 2019 and applies to Queensland waste taken to landfill, not just rubbish from interstate.

"It was a mixture of people trying to gather as much information as they can for ways councils can offset the waste levy cost that's going to come from the Queensland Government," Cr Hansen said.

"We'd be looking at some return from the waste levy back to councils all around Queensland to assist with infrastructure.

"If we've got to build new facilities, which would be later down the track, the information that we'll bring back will assist us in strategies going forward."

Some of the waste-to-energy plants visited by Cr Hansen so far include the Amager Bakke in Copenhagen, the Riverside Resource Recovery Facility, Chineham and Lakeside facilities in London and the Barcelona Eco Park.

"The Copenhagen one is right in the city and it's a huge structure. It has one stack and is built right near the waterways and canals," he said.

"They intend to put a ski slope made from plastic on top of it by December.

The Amager Bakke waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen has an artificial ski slope and recreational hiking area on its roof. visitcopenhagen.com

"We visited facilities in London and the Barcelona Eco Park, which is built right on the beach.

"People walk past it with their swimming togs on and towels over their backs and go down to the beach so it's very close to everything.

"The Lakeside incinerator is near Heathrow Airport and Riverside is on the River Thames."

Incineration power plant at Barcelona Eco Park. Gladstone Region councillor Rick Hansen is on the 2018 International Zero Waste Study Tour. Cr Rick Hansen

The second week of the trip will take place in the USA with visits to plants in Miami, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.

"It's been very interesting so far and some of the stuff they do over here is incredible," Cr Hansen said.

"These methods are well advanced but they've been used over here for 20-plus years.

"We've got a long way to go in Gladstone and we may have to form partnerships with other councils because of the volume needed to keep a facility viable.

"It's important as a council we take a very strategic approach to this because if you take a scatter-gun approach you could spend a lot of money and go down the wrong path."