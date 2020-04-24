No start date set for RLG games

Brothers' rugby league Leith Hammelswang is tackled by Gladstone Valleys players in their top of the table A Grade match. PICTURE: Matt Taylor

RUGBY LEAGUE: There is still no starting date set for the Rugby League Gladstone Incorporated senior and junior competition.

That's despite community league to return to action in New South Wales from July 18.

"Queensland Rugby League are taking their advice from the Queensland Health Minister and the Queensland Government," RLG company secretary Wendy Deacon said.

"As yet we have not been issued with any advice in regards to a starting date for community rugby league."

The QRL has drawn some criticism from disgruntled rugby league fans on social media.

NSW rugby league boss David Trodden said on Wednesday that there would be another review in June as footy earmarks a July start for that state's Ron Massey Cup, Sydney Shield and the NSW women's premiership competitions.

Back home, QRL initially postponed, then cancelled, all four statewide competitions - the Intrust Super Cup, BHP Women's Premiership, Hastings Deering Colts and Mal Meninga Cup - all competitions in which the Central Queensland Capras compete. The club's women's team made a winning debut in round one against Easts Tigers back in March.

"We're still encouraging the leagues and the clubs to look at running different models - a 10-week season or otherwise - so if we do have the green light they'll be able to get back on the field," a QRL spokesman said.

"Most of the leagues are doing it, and they'd be able to come back relatively quickly."

The NRL announced last week of a return date of May 28.

Meanwhile RLG decided that due to the suspension of community rugby league for an uncertain duration, the annual Jason Hetherington Gary Larson Cup, scheduled to be played in Gladstone in July, has been cancelled.

