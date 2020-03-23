Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soap bubbles. structure in a blue tonality.
Soap bubbles. structure in a blue tonality.
News

No slip ups: Council acts on soap in public toilets

Nick Gibbs
, nicholas.gibbs@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

By close of business tomorrow, Gladstone Regional Council will have soap dispensers installed in all it's public toilets.

Currently there are soap dispensers in all but three of GRC's public toilets.

Council confirmed that the topping up of soap dispensers is part of regular maintenance.

Regular handwashing is considered a priority to stop the spread of COVID-19 by all major health authorities including Queensland Health.

Sunshine Coast Council also announced it will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The soap dispensers will be installed over the coming weeks.

They will be maintained over the next few months, provided council can continue to source supplies.

More Stories

covid-19 gladstone regional council handwashing public toilets
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Job-hunters swarm to Centrelink after mass closures

        premium_icon Job-hunters swarm to Centrelink after mass closures

        News Demand for income relief was so high, MyGov crashed as a large number of Aussies sought support.

        • 23rd Mar 2020 4:30 PM
        Things are looking bright for hardworking tinter

        premium_icon Things are looking bright for hardworking tinter

        News The tinting business is celebrating two years with its busiest month ever.

        Murder accused mentioned in Gladstone court

        premium_icon Murder accused mentioned in Gladstone court

        Crime A THIRD man charged over the shooting of 22-year-old Gympie man had his matter...

        ‘Extremely tough’: Jobs lost, clubs and eateries close

        premium_icon ‘Extremely tough’: Jobs lost, clubs and eateries close

        News Gladstone region responds to strict new coronavirus measures.