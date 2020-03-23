No slip ups: Council acts on soap in public toilets

By close of business tomorrow, Gladstone Regional Council will have soap dispensers installed in all it's public toilets.

Currently there are soap dispensers in all but three of GRC's public toilets.

Council confirmed that the topping up of soap dispensers is part of regular maintenance.

Regular handwashing is considered a priority to stop the spread of COVID-19 by all major health authorities including Queensland Health.

Sunshine Coast Council also announced it will install and maintain soap dispensers in all public toilet facilities across the region to help combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The soap dispensers will be installed over the coming weeks.

They will be maintained over the next few months, provided council can continue to source supplies.