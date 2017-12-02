No sign of corflutes makes for an easier clean-up

SIGNS MISSING: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher doesn't have many corflutes left after around 100 went missing during his state election campaign.

GLENN Butcher may need to call in the CSI team to investigate a curious case of missing corflutes after nearly 100 disappeared during his recent state election campaign.

Corflutes, otherwise known as corrugated plastic, is the material of choice when making election signs.

The Department of Main Roads and Transport states that election signs must be removed within seven days of polling day, however, Mr Butcher won't have too much trouble collecting his signs after many disappeared into thin air during his four-week campaign.

"We started with 150 corflutes and put out approximately 100 around the electorate and used some on election day,” Mr Butcher said.

"Doing a count now I think we've got less than 50 in total so where the rest are I don't know.

"It's disappointing 100 or so have gone missing - whether they've been stolen out of spite by an over-active supporter of the other candidates or just people grabbing one for prosperity.

"Every sign in Tannum went - from the Kirkwood Rd turnoff right through to Tannum Sands and Boyne Island.

"Some of them were in the main parts of the road and very visible.”