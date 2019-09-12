No shortage of action at Family Fun Day

Mark Brookes and the team who organised Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week letting their hair down at the 2018 Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park.

Mark Brookes and the team who organised Gladstone's Suicide Prevention Week letting their hair down at the 2018 Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park.

A CHALLENGING week is set to end in laughter, joy and happiness on Sunday as Gladstone’s Suicide Prevention Week activities come to a close.

The week kicked off with the Out of the Shadows Walk early on Sunday morning that led into activities throughout this week.

Activities for today and tomorrow include a safe talk run by Project We Care director John Whitten at Gladstone Library from 5.30pm and The Man Walk tomorrow from 5.30pm at East Shores.

On Sunday people of all ages will be able to enjoy Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region’s Family Fun Day, set to take place at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s marina stage area from 10am-2pm. The Family Fun Day will coincide with the inaugural Suicide Bereavement Cruise from 11am.

Starting from behind the marina stage, the procession will: head to East Shores, back up Goondoon St, take a left on Yarroon St, head down Auckland St, loop back at Tank St, and head up Goondoon — with a few stops along the way.

Ride 4 Life Gladstone Region organiser Mark Brookes said the Family Fun Day would also incorporate a bike and car show.

“We’ll have some cars and bikes set up from 9am as part of the Car and Bike Show including some on display and some that will take place in the route,” Mr Brookes said.

Other Family Fun Day activities include music, kids’ games, jumping castle, food vans and a prize draw at 1pm.

Tracey Rosenthal organising the kids at the 2018 Family Fun Day at Spinnaker Park wrapping up Suicide Prevention Week activities for Gladstone.

“We’re going to have support workers down there, face painting and a photography booth,” Mr Brookes said.

“Committee members will dress up as characters so if kids want to have a photo with their favourite character they can do that too.”

Another new feature will be added to this year’s event.

“There will be a sensory tent where people can touch and smell things,” Mr Brookes said.

“It’s another fun activity to help you become more in touch with your senses.

“Our whole aim is to create positive mental health and joining in on a bit of fun.”

For more information phone Mark on 0408 871 131.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.