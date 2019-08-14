NO S--T: Gladstone takes out unwanted honour

TOWN PROUD: This week Gladstone residents had their chance to show town pride by voting in an online poll by controversial Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia.

IT'S been dividing a nation for months.

This week Gladstone residents had their chance to show town pride by voting in an online poll by controversial Facebook page S--t Towns of Australia.

The page reviews and ranks Australia's so-called 's--t' towns and on June 25 created 'S--t Town Showdown 2019' - a knockout battle featuring 32 Australian cities and towns.

Run by Rick Furphy and Geoff Rissole (not real names), the page has built a huge following over the past year.

Followers are a mix of amused readers and furious locals from towns targeted by the page.

"We're just a couple of mates with a sense of humour who started a Facebook page that accidentally became popular," Furphy told news.com.au.

"We don't do it to offend people - but it's a bonus.

"We love it when the anger is funny.

"A lot of the angry messages include hilarious insults or bizarre spelling and grammar.

"Those are our favourites.

"And there's always something funny about someone blowing their top over a little joke."

The page's latest battle was a Central Queensland showdown that pitted Rockhampton against Gladstone.

But unfortunately it wasn't our day: 69 per cent of the 13,400 people to vote chose Gladstone as the 's--t' town.

This wasn't the battle we wanted to win against our Central Queensland rivals. Facebook

Gladstone is now set for a Round of 16 showdown against Mount Isa, who lost its battle against Townsville with a whopping 81 per cent of the vote.

