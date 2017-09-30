UPDATE: No records, no answers for Gladstone patients

PATIENTS being asked to fork over $77 for their own medical records aren't getting any answers from those in charge.

The Gladstone Valley and Calliope medical centres went into administration more than a week ago, leaving patients without access to their own records.

A spokesperson from Gladstone Medical Centre in Clinton said they had sent record requests to Gladstone Valley Medical Centre but had received no response.

The situation is making patient care very difficult for doctors who are having to make individual requests to pathology, imaging and for medication lists from pharmacies.

"It's extremely time consuming...I have no idea how they justify $77...the records are electronic, it takes two seconds," the spokesperson said.

"And what happens when there's a family of four?

"It's just a mess."

Patients are being given a copy of the letter sent by the administrators and asked to pay into the account listed.

Michael Harrigan was issued a letter stating he would have to pay a fee for his medical records to be transferred to a new clinic. Julia Bartrim

A spokesman from the Office of Australian Information Commissioner yesterday said it was legal to charge a fee but it must be reasonable and only what it cost to produce the record.

He also said under Australian Privacy Principle 6, the service should be able to articulate why patients were being charged and make every effort to let people know and to assist them.

"The Privacy Act doesn't force administrators to provide the information to medical centres, so individuals will need to ask for themselves" he said.

"If there is no explanation for the charge they can put in a complaint to us."

Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants had not responded to The Observer's questions yesterday afternoon.

James Tomney, whose name appears on the letter as the contact for enquiries said the administrator, Dane Dammond, would respond on Tuesday.