A Tablelands man cannot remember allegedly assaulting his partner on New Year’s Eve.
Crime

’No recollection’ of alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
8th Jan 2020 8:50 AM
A TABLELANDS man has claimed no memory of allegedly stabbing his partner in the neck with a pair of scissors on New Year's Eve.

The defendant, 48, faces one count of breaching a domestic violence order but Cairns Magistrates Court this week heard the charge may be upgraded.

"He plunged a pair of scissors into her neck - if found guilty there will be a term of imprisonment," Sergeant Donna Sperling, prosecuting, told the court.

"They have a volatile relationship, especially when they are drinking - he is an unacceptable risk of reoffending."

Duty lawyer Michael Finch told the court the defendant had "consumed a great deal of liquor".

"He has no recollection of what took place with the aggrieved," Mr Finch said.

"He feels sick about the nature of the recollections and cannot accept the he has done what was alleged."

He told the court the defendant would live at Mt Carbine while the matter progressed through the court.

Acting Magistrate Raimund Heggie bailed the defendant to appear in Mareeba Magistrates Court on January 20.

