Brittany Lauga Pic: Lachlan Berlin
News

No positive Covid case in CQ, says Member for Keppel

JANN HOULEY
15th Jun 2021 6:17 AM
6.20: The Member for Keppel has assured Central Queensland residents there is no positive Covid case in Central Queensland.

Her post follows a social media frenzy after a young Yeppoon woman said her mother had received a positive notification.

“Oh my God my mum tested positive for corona virus and I shared the same cigarette with her and my daughter had a sip out of her drink today,” the post read.

“What do I do.”

The same person posted again Tuesday morning, with a screenshot of what she claimed was a second notification from Queensland Health.

The second “notification” was written in a curly, cursive font unlike the first one.

“Stop telling me I’m a liar when I was just screenshotting my mums conversation,” reads the second post.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with the mother in question who refused to comment.

“Spreading false information in a global pandemic is irresponsible and causes fear in the community,” said Ms Lauga.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

