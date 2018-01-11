No plans to press stop at Gladstone's surviving video store

EVEN when his home is hooked up to the National Broadband Network, Michael Connolly will continue to shop at Gladstone's only video store.

He said it was the slow internet at Telina and the range of old and new movies that kept him returning to Civic Video Gladstone for five years.

"I'm a bit old school so even when we do get NBN I'll probably still come here, I hope it's still open," Mr Connolly said while holding a handful of five DVDs on special yesterday.

"I love the range of movies they have here in Blu-Ray."

In her seven years working at the store Rachel Bacon has seen a gradual decline in customers, with many opting to stream movies or TV series instead.

The store manager said they have diversified to survive.

Civic Video Gladstone customer Michael Connolly. Tegan Annett

The Tannum Sands Blockbuster closed in January 2015, Video Ezy at Kin Kora followed three months later.

The Nightowl Shopping Centre store offers specials and has expanded its range of lollies, collectables and gifts.

This week Ms Bacon posted to the store's Facebook page asking regular customers for feedback and advice as they prepare for another year in business.

"Ideally it'd be great if we could stock and sell more collectables but it's hard to gauge what people will buy and how much they will spend," she said.

Some customers have suggested opening a store or drop off point at Boyne Island or Tannum Sands, but Ms Bacon said that was unlikely due to staff numbers and rent costs.

"Business is good enough that we're still here and we want to stay for as long as we can because lots of people still use video stores," she said.

"Not everyone knows how to do the online streaming, and Netflix and Stan don't offer the new releases."

She said other video stores had found new life by hosting regular board game events.

But their key focus remains as their rentals. Last week the store rented out 1800 movies and TV series.

While most of their customers are over 50 years old, she said during the school term the store was a popular spot for students after 3pm looking for a quick hunger fix.