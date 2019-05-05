Menu
SHOWMAN: Andy 'Phippsy' Phipps was the MC on opening night at the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.
No place like HookUp for Phippsy

MATT HARRIS
by
5th May 2019 5:00 AM
CELEBRITY chef Andy 'Phippsy' Phipps is taking more of a step away from the spotlight these days but the Boyne Tannum HookUp still remains his favourite event.

The Noosa-based chef has retired from professional cooking since last year's HookUp

"I'm just guiding down there at the moment and I've got a couple of other things on the plate,” Phippsy said.

"I still do a few shows and I'm back playing music again with my duo Club Chubby.

"I'm looking forward to spending a little more time with me and a little less time taking people fishing and more time going fishing on my own.

"This is my 10th (HookUp) and I've been doing this for 30 years now - I only do two (shows) a year now and this is my favourite event.

"Working with the HookUp committee they are just like family and every year I come back I'm welcomed.”

Phippsy cooked up a dish of scorched Cajun cuttlefish with lime, garnished with chilli plum bugs and a salad of rocket, cherry tomato, avocado and pear drizzled in balsamic vinegar.

TASTY: Scorched Cajun cuttlefish with lime, garnished with chili plum bugs and a salad of rocket, cherry tomato, avocado and pear drizzled in balsamic vinegar.
"Everybody seems to be really friendly with me about 10 minutes before I start cooking,” Phippsy said.

He said overcooking was the biggest mistake people can make when dealing with fish.

"You want to cook it until just when it turns opaque to white,” he said.

"If you've got a pelagic fish like mackerel, cobia or jewfish make sure you cook it with plenty of moisture.

"Half a cup of (white) wine in the pan when you're cooking and half a cup for yourself.”

