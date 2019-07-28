'No other option': Gladstone medical bus to close

BUS STOP: Jeff Reeves and Senior Citizens Club admin assistant Karen Harth with the Rotary medical bus service. The service is expected to stop next month.

PATIENTS will need to find their own way to Rockhampton to attend medical appointments, with the temporary closure of the medical bus.

With passengers dwindling to single digits per month, Gladstone Central Committee on the Ageing president Jeff Reeves said there was no other option but to temporarily close the service from August 1.

The committee-run service has operated since 2010 and offered free transport for Gladstone residents who needed treatment in Rockhampton.

Passenger numbers began to decline in April and have progressively worsened, with just a handful of residents taken to Rockhampton last month.

In comparison, in June to November last year the service was used by more than 20 people per month.

Without the bus, Mr Reeves said patients could be forced to travel via train and spend one or two nights in Rockhampton.

He said this could be costly if the patient isn't eligible for accommodation subsidies.

"There is still a need, even though it is declining,” Mr Reeves said.

"There is a small group of people, some of which are elderly, frail or in low-socio economic status.

"They are going to have to go to Rockhampton via train and pay for the extra expenses like food.

"We had no option but to terminate the service as of August 1, hopefully only temporarily, but that would depend on someone coming in to help.”

The committee is uncertain of the cause of the decline, but believe it could be a result of increased services at Gladstone Hospital including of tele-health appointments or general practitioners being unaware of the service and not referring patients to it.

Since 2016 the bus has operated with the support of Queensland Health, receiving Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme payments for each patient transported.

A return trip for one patient would earn the committee about $62 and one way $32.

Mr Reeves said the decline became apparent in April, when they had eight return passengers and three one-way.

Monthly profits have not reached $2000 since late-last year, meaning the committee has not been able to cover costs of wages, fuel, repair, registration, insurance and licensing.

It earned $21,500 in 2018-19 but after expenses it had a loss of $2,200.

Mr Reeves said the closure would also affect the handful of paid casual bus drivers.

Prior to 2016 Santos, which donated the bus, contributed financially.