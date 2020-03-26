‘No other option’: Court appeal going ahead for over-50s village

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.

DEVELOPERS of a $300 million proposed retirement village say they had no option but to take the Gladstone Regional Council to court over its “deemed refusal” of the application.

The Mann family, behind the Station Creek Lifestyle Village, is forging ahead with its appeal lodged with the Planning and Environment Court, after recently advising more than 500 supporters of its decision.

They claim council failed to decide on the application during the applicable time frames, after the project was put “on hold” in August last year when councillors were recommended to reject the proposal.

The RV-friendly over-50s village is proposed to be built on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Rd and would feature 510 homes and a Graham Marsh designed 18-hole golf course.

A spokesman for the developer said the appeal was not the “preferred pathway”.

“No one wants to go to court,” he said.

He said several requests were made for a deputation to “ensure councillors fully understood the many complex issues” associated with the project before they voted

He said several requests for a deputation to discuss "complex issues" associated with the project were refused.

“We have lost confidence in the process and we felt we had no option but to go to the court,” he said.

Ahead of its August meeting, council officers listed 11 grounds for refusal, with one of those relating to the content of 76 submissions in objection.

Of those submissions, 51 were properly made, and 501 were made in support of the project.

Project manager Jason Sullivan said it would be “an opportunity lost” for the region if the project did not go ahead.

Council said it would be inappropriate to comment because the matter is before court.