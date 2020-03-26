Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.
Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle Village in March 2017.
News

‘No other option’: Court appeal going ahead for over-50s village

Tegan Annett
, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DEVELOPERS of a $300 million proposed retirement village say they had no option but to take the Gladstone Regional Council to court over its “deemed refusal” of the application.

The Mann family, behind the Station Creek Lifestyle Village, is forging ahead with its appeal lodged with the Planning and Environment Court, after recently advising more than 500 supporters of its decision.

They claim council failed to decide on the application during the applicable time frames, after the project was put “on hold” in August last year when councillors were recommended to reject the proposal.

The RV-friendly over-50s village is proposed to be built on the corner of the Bruce Hwy and Old Tannum Rd and would feature 510 homes and a Graham Marsh designed 18-hole golf course.

A spokesman for the developer said the appeal was not the “preferred pathway”.

“No one wants to go to court,” he said.

He said several requests were made for a deputation to “ensure councillors fully understood the many complex issues” associated with the project before they voted

He said several requests for a deputation to discuss “complex issues” associated with the project were refused.

“We have lost confidence in the process and we felt we had no option but to go to the court,” he said.

Ahead of its August meeting, council officers listed 11 grounds for refusal, with one of those relating to the content of 76 submissions in objection.

Of those submissions, 51 were properly made, and 501 were made in support of the project.

Project manager Jason Sullivan said it would be “an opportunity lost” for the region if the project did not go ahead.

Council said it would be inappropriate to comment because the matter is before court.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        premium_icon COUNTING THE COST: Plea for support when islands reopen

        News HERON Island managers are hopeful locals will “explore their own backyard” once the resort is ready to welcome back guests.

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Surgeries cancelled, beds ready for virus patients

        premium_icon Surgeries cancelled, beds ready for virus patients

        News Gladstone Mater ceased all non-urgent elective surgeries this week

        • 26th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        premium_icon ‘Not the end of us’: Beauty industry reacts to new rules

        News GLADSTONE beauticians and hairdressers are in limbo after forced closures of beauty...

        Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        premium_icon Open homes, auctions to go digital after ban

        News Gladstone real estate agents are working closely with clients after open homes and...